Neil Critchley: Blackpool name Liverpool Under-23 coach as new boss

Neil Critchley's job at Blackpool is his first as a senior head coach

League One club Blackpool have named Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley as their new head coach on a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Critchley, 41, twice took charge of Liverpool's first team this season, for a 5-0 League Cup defeat by Aston Villa and then a 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Shrewsbury.

He succeeds Simon Grayson at Bloomfield Road after he was sacked in February.

Blackpool are 13th in the table, 13 points outside the play-off places.

The move brings to an end Critchley's six-and-a-half-year stay with Liverpool, having joined the Red's academy in 2013 after previously working as academy director at Crewe.

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford said they feel they have "a stand-out person" to lead the club forward, with the ultimate ambition of returning to the Premier League.

"Neil is one of the most talented coaches in the country and comes with a wealth of experience," he told the club website.

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler said bringing the "highly-regarded" coach can help "lay down the blueprint for our footballing philosophy".

He added: "We want this club to represent the town and community by playing entertaining football, working hard and being organised."

Critchley said he was "absolutely delighted" to take the job after a "truly special" time with Liverpool.

He earned himself a place in the record books for the six-time European champions by overseeing the youngest-ever Liverpool starting line-up, with an average age of 19 years 102 days, when they overcame Shrewsbury to book a place in the FA Cup fifth round in January.

Critchley first took charge of a youthful Reds side in the League Cup quarter-final in December when Jurgen Klopp was away with his senior players at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

"It would have had to have taken something equally as special, if not more, for me to even think about leaving," Critchley said of his time at Liverpool.

"But from the conversations I've had here, I got a really good feeling about the people, where they want the club to go and how they want it to grow."

His appointment came after Blackpool had approaches for Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens and Oxford United's Karl Robinson rejected last week.