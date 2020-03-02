Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Gerrard, Edouard, Leicester, St Johnstone, Hagi, Genk, Hamilton

Borna Barisic's agent says Rangers will agree to sell the Croatia left-back this summer despite the 27-year-old having signed a four-year contract extension in January.(Scottish Sun)

Rangers youth coach Kevin Thomson claims Steven Gerrard isn't "going anywhere" and insists the Ibrox manager will bounce back from his side's Scottish Cup defeat against Hearts, after which the Englishman hinted he would consider his future at the club. (Daily Record)

Rangers captain James Tavernier has told Steven Gerrard his players want him to stay on as manager in the wake of Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts, a result that means the Ibrox club are set to finish another season without a trophy. (The National)

Steven Gerrard is poised to take charge of Rangers for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game at home to Hamilton Academical despite mounting speculation over his future as manager. (The Herald, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told on-loan midfielder Ianis Hagi he needs to maintain the form he showed in the Europa League wins over Braga if the 21-year-old Romanian wants the Ibrox to take up the option to buy him for £4m from Genk in the summer. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Celtic are preparing to offer 22-year-old star striker Odsonne Edouard, who is likely to attract interest from Leicester City this summer and whose contract ends in summer 2022, a bumper new contract, according to a report by French journalist Ignazio Genuardi in Get French Football. (Get French Football, via Daily Record)

Scottish Cup exits for Rangers and St Johnstone mean their Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox, delayed because of fixture congestion since it was postponed in October, could be played on the weekend of the semi-finals, 11 and 12 April, on the same day but a different time to the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian at Hampden Park. (Daily Record)

Scotland could be in the same group as Wales, Northern Ireland or Republic of Ireland when the draw for the next Nations League is drawn on Tuesday, with Steve Clarke's side in Pot 2, which means they will avoid Norway, Serbia and Finland. (The Scotsman, print edition)