Nations League 2020-21: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland could be in same group

Hal Robson-Kanu scored the winner for the visitors the last time Scotland faced Wales in 2013

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales could potentially find themselves in the same group for the next Nations League when it is drawn on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland are among the other potential opponents for Scotland and Wales, while being in the same pot prevents an all-Ireland meeting.

Scotland were among the sides promoted to League B after topping their League C group last time out.

Wales are in Pot 1, Scotland in Pot 2 and the Irish sides in Pot 3.

Ryan Giggs' Wales will avoid League B's other top seeds - Russia, Austria and Czech Republic - as they are in the same pot for the draw in Amsterdam.

Northern Ireland and the Republic are in the same pot as Slovakia and Turkey, while Scotland will avoid Finland, Norway and Serbia.

Norway and Serbia are, though, potential opponents for Scotland in the Euro 2020 play-off final should Steve Clarke's side defeat Israel at Hampden Park on 26 March.

As with the inaugural 2018-19 competition, the group winners will be promoted to the league above for the subsequent Nations League campaign.

Unlike last time, the group winners will not automatically secure a play-off for a major finals.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin in March 2021, with the 10 group winners reaching the finals in Qatar.

The 10 runners-up, plus the two best ranked Nations League teams that have not already qualified, will contest the play-offs in March 2022.

Fixtures for 2020-21 Nations League will be played home and away between September and November and specific dates should all be confirmed on Tuesday evening after the draw.

2020-21 Nations League draw

Pot 1: Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

Pot 2:Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland

Pot 3: Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland

Pot 4: Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania