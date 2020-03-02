EFL: Charlton, Portsmouth and Cambridge win inaugural community awards
-
- From the section Football
Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Cambridge United have won the English Football League's inaugural community project of the year awards.
A club from each division has been recognised for work on a specific project, with the overall winner to be announced at the EFL awards in April.
The clubs will receive their awards at the House of Commons on Monday.
Six further clubs are being honoured after being chosen as regional winners of the community club of the year.
They are Middlesbrough (North East and Yorkshire), Wigan Athletic (North West), Derby County (Midlands), Crawley Town (South East), Cardiff City (South West and Wales) and Charlton (London) - also winners in the Championship project of the year category.
The overall winner will also be crowned at the EFL awards, which will take place in London on Sunday, 19 April.
Clubs were chosen for making a difference in areas such as health and wellbeing, education, and diversity and inclusion, with the project award-winners conducting the following work:
- Charlton (Championship) - Launched the Crime Reduction Project to reduce anti-social and criminal behaviour in the area, having a "significant impact" on more than 2,000 young people.
- Portsmouth (League One) - Offered free daily activities to more than 600 vulnerable adults in the city affected by issues involving drugs and alcohol misuse, mental health or homelessness.
- Cambridge (League Two) - Community trust's Mind Your Head programme shared the importance of mental health to more than 1,000 secondary school students, recognised on a national level by the 'all-party parliamentary group for a fit and healthy childhood'.