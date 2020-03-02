Rangers v Hamilton Accies: 'Pressure is where we are', Brian Rice tells Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard's side have beaten Brian Rice's Hamilton three times this season

Brian Rice says the pressure on Rangers manager Steven Gerrard does not compare to what he faces trying to save Hamilton Academical from relegation.

Gerrard announced he needed to do some "serious thinking" after Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts.

Rangers are 12 points behind holders Celtic in the Premiership as second-bottom Accies visit on Wednesday.

"It must be great to be under pressure when you're second in the league and in the Europa League last 16," Rice said.

"It must be great pressure to be under. Pressure is where we are. That's pressure."

Hamilton are two points ahead of Hearts and four behind third-bottom St Mirren having played a game more than both.

Accies have lost three times to Rangers this season, losing 12 goals and scoring twice, and Rice rejected the suggestion it might be a good time to play the Glasgow side with the home fans not happy with their players following a downturn in form since January's winter break.

"It doesn't matter when you go to Ibrox," the head coach said. "We are Hamilton going to Ibrox. Every time we go there, it's very, very difficult.

"It doesn't matter Rangers' result on Saturday. Rangers are at home, they are still chasing the league, they have got to win every game."

Rangers' defeat at Tynecastle came three days after a fine win in Portugal secured Europa League progress.

"Only five days ago, we were raving about Rangers' performance against Braga," Rice said. "And rightly so, they were fantastic.

"So nothing has changed - Rangers are a fantastic team. Going to Ibrox is a massive, massive task for us, but we have got to go there and try and get something out of the game."

Rice was without four forwards - Mickel Miller, George Oakley, Steve Davies and Andy Dales - through injury for Hamilton's goalless draw with 10-man Motherwell but hopes to have "one or two for the bench".