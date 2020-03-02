Jamie Hamilton: Brighton stint will help Accies defender 'kick on' - Brian Rice

Jamie Hamilton (right) has made 11 starts for Hamilton this season

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice hopes teenage defender Jamie Hamilton will "kick on" after his Brighton & Hove Albion training stint.

The 17-year-old spent three days with the Premier League club last week.

Rice could not say whether anything more permanent would materialise for the centre-half as a result.

"It was a great experience for the kid," Rice said. "I believe he did pretty well, so we will see what comes of that."

Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with interest Hamilton, but more immediately Rice hopes the experience will prove a lift for a young player who was recently sent off for the third time in 12 games this season before the dismissal against Hearts was rescinded on appeal.

Hamilton made 12 first-team appearances, 11 of them starts, since moving up from Accies' youth side at the start of the season before being invited down to Brighton, where former Accies boss Billy Reid is assistant manager.

"He went down there and the facilities at Brighton are out of this world," Rice added. "I have close connections with a few people at Brighton, so I know what sort of club it is and he was well looked after.

"He trained with the first team, so it was a brilliant experience for Jamie and it just gives him an insight into what could happen in the future.

"That's got to be his goal. Hopefully, that kicks Jamie on."