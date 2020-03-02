Carlo Ancelotti: Everton manager awaits punishment for red card

Carlo Ancelotti went on to the pitch to complain to referee Chris Kavanagh after the final whistle at Goodison Park

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will find out by Wednesday whether he will be punished for being sent off after Sunday's draw with Manchester United.

The Football Association (FA) will assess the referee's report before deciding on any action, which could be a warning, a fine, or even a ban.

The Italian approached Chris Kavanagh at full-time after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late goal had been disallowed.

If he is banned, Ancelotti could miss Sunday's match at former club Chelsea.

The 60-year-old said after the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park that he was not disrespectful to Kavanagh, whose initial decision to award the stoppage-time goal was reversed by the video assistant referee because Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson was lying offside in front of United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Ancelotti said he also had a subsequent, private conversation in which he spoke to the referee "calmly".

Although the Toffees boss was the first manager in the Premier League to be sent off with a red card, the rule was only introduced this season by the International Football Association Board to improve the visibility of such actions.

The FA also ran a trial period last season.

In the past, it has been possible to send managers off and for them to face sanctions as a result.