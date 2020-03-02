West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United, FA Cup fifth round

Slaven Bilic has won 21 of his 39 matches since taking over as Albion boss last summer

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic says Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Newcastle is a good test of his side's Premier League credentials.

The Baggies are top of the Championship with a six-point lead over third-placed Fulham in the automatic promotion race.

Newcastle, under Steve Bruce, are 14th in the Premier League, five points clear of the relegation zone.

"It will be very interesting to see how big the gap is, if anything, in quality," said Bilic.

"The league positions are a little bit closer mentally - we are at the top of the Championship and we have to compete with a team that's in the bottom half of the table in the Premier League.

"They are where we want to be, they are one level higher than us. At the same time, they are a team of strengths and weaknesses. They are not a perfect team.

"But Newcastle are dangerous and it's going to be a good test for us. It will be interesting to see.

"We can progress into the last eight and that would be tremendous. It would help us if that happens. It would boost our confidence in the final Championship games."

Bruce looks to the past for inspiration

Newcastle have earned just two points in their past four Premier League matches - having not scored in over six hours.

That has seen Steve Bruce's side slip to within five points of the relegation zone with 10 games remaining.

Their only goals in the past month came in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at League One Oxford, where they needed extra time to secure a 3-2 win.

"We've got to 32 points with 10 games to spare. If somebody had told me back in August that would have been the case, I'd have said 'Thank you very much, I'll take that'," said Bruce, who replaced Rafael Benitez in July.

"We've got to the fifth round for the first time in years. It's going to be a big challenge."

Newcastle are six-time FA Cup winners but have not lifted the trophy since 1955.

Bruce, a boyhood Magpies fan, remembers the club's run to the 1974 final and is looking at that for inspiration.

"There's a big parity, so I've been told, with 1974," he said.

"We played West Brom in 1974 and went there and won two or three-nil, so who knows? I always believe a cup run can give everybody a lift."

Newcastle last reached the FA Cup final in 1999 when they lost 2-0 to Manchester United, who completed the second part of their unprecedented treble

Team news

West Brom will be without centre-back Ahmed Hegazi after he limped off during the Championship defeat by Wigan on Saturday.

The Egypt international joins Grady Diangana (hamstring) and Nathan Ferguson (knee) on the sidelines, while recent signings Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki are both cup-tied.

Midfielder Romaine Sawyers will serve the final game of his three-match suspension after being shown a red card in the 3-0 win over Bristol City.

Newcastle manager Bruce has a doubt over French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who has complained of a sore hamstring and back in recent days.

Wing-back Valentino Lazaro is available after suspension.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the fifth FA Cup meeting between West Brom and Newcastle and first since the fourth round in 2009-10. All previous four have taken place at The Hawthorns, with the Baggies winning three of them.

Newcastle have won two of their past nine away games against West Brom in all competitions, drawing three and losing four.

Their only win against the Baggies in the FA Cup came in February 1974.

West Brom

West Brom beat Premier League opposition in the fourth round, with a 1-0 win against West Ham.

Albion have not eliminated two Premier League clubs in the same FA Cup campaign since 2001-02 (Sunderland and Leicester).

West Brom are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the fourth time in the 21st century, also reaching the last eight in 2001-02, 2007-08 and 2014-15.

Newcastle