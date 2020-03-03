Leicester City v Birmingham City: Jamie Vardy out, Jude Bellingham rested

Jamie Vardy will miss Leicester's FA Cup tie against Birmingham with a calf injury

TEAM NEWS

Leicester are without top scorer Jamie Vardy due to an ongoing calf problem.

Daniel Amartey remains sidelined with an ankle injury, but Wilfred Ndidi is available after making his comeback from a knee problem at Norwich.

Birmingham winger Jeremie Bela is out after injuring his hamstring in the Blues' draw at Queens Park Rangers.

Manager Pep Clotet has confirmed Blues teenager Jude Bellingham will be rested.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "The game's about confidence and when you lose some games, the confidence can be dented. That's the management of it. We have to pick players up whose confidence may have dropped.

"We have to learn from that and that is the mentality you need to play in the position of the table you want to be in.

"This is the great challenge that we have now going into this last part of the season."

Birmingham manager Pep Clotet: "I hope that it is going to be a good footballing game. They will be clinical, we need to make sure we take our chances when we get them and make them count.

"Tomorrow is totally about our fans. They were immense at Millwall and even better at QPR. We felt their support a lot.

"We managed to do enough in both games to take three points. Tomorrow we have over 5,000 at Leicester and we need to be all in it together."

MATCH FACTS

Head to head

Leicester have progressed from all six of their FA Cup ties with Birmingham City, with this the first such meeting since the third round in 1998-99.

In all competitions, Leicester are unbeaten in their past five meetings with Birmingham (W3 D2), with this their first meeting since a Championship match in January 2014 (2-1).

Leicester

Leicester haven't lost a home FA Cup match against a side from a lower division since a 1-2 loss to Wycombe in March 2001. The Foxes have won 10 and drawn one of their 11 such games since.

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 10 goals in 13 FA Cup appearances, including nine in nine starts in the competition.

Birmingham