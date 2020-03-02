Fara Williams: Reading Women midfielder ruled out for the season

Fara Williams
Fara Williams scored 10 goals in 19 appearances this season

Reading Women midfielder Fara Williams is out for the rest of the season after having surgery on a thigh injury.

The 36-year-old made 19 appearances in 2019-20.

Williams, who has 171 caps for England, is expected to return in time for pre-season.

Meanwhile, defender Jo Potter, 35, and striker Lauren Bruton, 27, are expected to feature before the end of the season after ankle and Achilles injuries respectively.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC