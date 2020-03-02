Europa League: Puskas Arena in Budapest to host 2022 final

Puskas Arena is built on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium, which was demolished in 2016

Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary will host the 2022 Europa League final.

The 67,215-capacity arena opened in November 2019 and will host four games of the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

European football's governing body Uefa also announced Helsinki in Finland and Kazan in Russia as hosts of the Super Cup in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy will host the 2022 Women's Champions League final, with PSV Stadium in Eindhoven, the Netherlands named hosts in 2023.