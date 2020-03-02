Transfer rumours: Sancho, Werner, Holgate, Lozano, Pogba, Sturridge

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho, 19, for a Premier League record fee in the summer. (Telegraph)

United are set to battle Liverpool to secure the signing of Sancho for £100m, along with RB Leipzig's 23-year-old Germany forward Timo Werner. (Express)

Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain are also monitoring Sancho, who favours a move back to England. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, Werner unfollowed his current club Leipzig on Twitter after they used an image of him in response to Liverpool's first Premier League defeat of the season. (Echo)

Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann would like to keep Manchester City's 23-year-old left-back Angelino at the club - but says the Spaniard's "hefty price tag" for a permanent move could be a problem. (Kicker - in German)

English defender Mason Holgate, 23, says his focus is on Everton amid interest from clubs such as Manchester City. (Mail)

Everton's scout in Italy says the club "know what to do" regarding a move for Napoli's Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, 24. (Area Napoli, via Star)

Leicester are monitoring Burnley's English defender Charlie Taylor, 26, as a potential replacement for England international Ben Chilwell, 23. (Times)

Scottish champions Celtic are attempting to tie 22-year-old France youth international Odsonne Edouard to a new contract amid interest from Leicester. (Record)

Manager Frank Lampard believes Chelsea's out-of-favour Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, still has a future at the club. (Mail)

Brazil defender Alex Telles, 27, a target of Chelsea, has rejected a contract extension at Porto. (A Bola, via Sun)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, will return to Manchester United first-team training this week and is keen to develop a partnership with January signing Bruno Fernandes. (ESPN)

Aston Villa and David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami are both interested in signing England striker and free agent Daniel Sturridge, 30, currently banned until 17 June. (Sun)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is concerned failure to qualify for the Champions League this season will see the club struggle to attract players. (ESPN)

RB Leipzig's 21-year-old France youth international defender Dayot Upamecano, a target of Arsenal, says he feels "very good" at his current club. (Mirror)

The Gunners have long been interested in Upamecano and were close to making a £50m bid in January. (Express)

Wolves' 20-year-old English defender Dion Sanderson is attracting interest from Premier League clubs. (Mail)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is set for further talks with chairman Steve Parish this week over a contract extension. (Standard)

Manchester City's Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 36, is considering an offer to join New York City in the summer. (Guardian)