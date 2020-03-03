League Two
Plymouth19:45Grimsby
Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle v Grimsby Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon34206860372366
2Crewe35198863412265
3Exeter351810751391264
4Cheltenham351712652272563
5Plymouth35188955391662
6Northampton361771253381558
7Port Vale36141485044656
8Colchester361413949371255
9Bradford361412104438654
10Salford361211134746147
11Forest Green351210134140146
12Crawley361015114847145
13Cambridge36129153946-745
14Grimsby351111134348-544
15Walsall35128153748-1144
16Newport341110133137-643
17Oldham36914134454-1041
18Scunthorpe351010154452-840
19Leyton Orient35912144554-939
20Carlisle35912143753-1639
21Mansfield35811164654-835
22Morecambe36711183559-2432
23Macclesfield36715143244-1230
24Stevenage35313192347-2422
View full League Two table

Top Stories