Macclesfield Town fail to pay salaries on schedule for fourth time this season

Macclesfield Town were docked six points by the EFL in December after pleading guilty to charges including non-payment of wages

League Two club Macclesfield Town have failed to pay salaries on time for the fourth time this season.

February wages were scheduled to be paid on Friday but BBC Radio Manchester reports they have still not been received.

The latest delay comes in addition to September, October and November wages being paid late by the Silkmen.

The club, who are 23rd in League Two and eight points above the relegation zone, have been contacted for comment.

Earlier this season, Macclesfield players went on strike over unpaid wages, leading to the club having to field six youth team players and five loanees in their 4-0 FA Cup first-round thrashing by seventh-tier side Kingstonian.

They were later charged by the English Football League with misconduct and docked six points, with a further four suspended, by the English Football League after they pleaded guilty to charges over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil their fixture with Crewe on 7 December - a game their players refused to take part in citing concerns about their emotional wellbeing.

They were again charged with misconduct by the league when they failed to play their fixture against Plymouth on 21 December after the club were given a "zero-capacity notice" by the local Safety Advisory Group.