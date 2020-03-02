Caf Secretary General Mouad Hajji resigns from post

Mouadd Hajji was appointed as Caf Secretary General in April 2019

The ongoing crisis in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) took a new step on Monday as General Secretary Mouad Hajji resigned from his post.

The Moroccan had been in power for less than a year, having taken charge in April 2019.

His resignation comes at a time when Caf is under close scrutiny from football's world governing body Fifa, for whom Pricewaterhouse Coopers recently compiled a damning audit of African football's ruling body.

"I would like to warmly thank President Ahmad Ahmad for giving me the opportunity to serve the football of our continent at such a level of responsibility," Hajji said in a statement.

In a statement, Caf said that Hajji had resigned for 'personal reasons' while also expresing a need to 'return to Morocco as soon as possible'.

His resignation was accepted by Caf President Ahmad, who will now convene an emergency committee in order to appoint an Acting Secretary General.

