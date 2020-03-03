Rangers: Steven Gerrard says he is still 'all in' as manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hearts 1-0 Rangers

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Hamilton Academical Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 4 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport Scotland website

Steven Gerrard says he remains "all in" as Rangers manager and insists he did not consider his future after Saturday's Scottish Cup loss to Hearts.

That 1-0 Tynecastle defeat - three days after Rangers reached the Europa League last 16 - was described by Gerrard as the lowest moment of his tenure and left him with "serious thinking" to do.

But after taking stock he has affirmed his commitment to the club.

"If you want to survive at this level you have to bounce back," Gerrard said.

"I never, ever thought 'now is the time' or 'now I should do something hasty'. I self-reflect, what I can and need to do better. Saturday was a low and I won't deny that. I will always be honest.

"I am all in, I signed up to something here and I knew there would be real setbacks.

"This is when the club needs me most to stay on, fight and push forward on the progress we have made in a lot of areas whilst learning to ensure the mistakes don't happen again.

"We are always going to be challenged here. My job is to find solutions that give us long-term success. Right now I have to identify why we go from Braga's performance to 72 hours later not doing justice but that is an exciting challenge for me. I don't fear that challenge."

Despite significant progress in Europe during his 22 months at the helm, Gerrard is still searching for his first trophy with Rangers. Defeat at Tynecastle ended the Ibrox side's domestic cup hopes and they are 12 points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, albeit with a game in hand.

Asked if he had considered his position following the weekend defeat, Gerrard, who is under contract until 2024, replied: "Long term? No, no. I'm okay, good, ready for the next challenge which is Hamilton tomorrow.

"From the end of the game at the weekend which was bitterly disappointing, I have done a real lot of thinking to myself and shared those thoughts with people around me and I am ready to go again.

"I've had a lot of calls from the board since the weekend and the support for the players, my staff and myself has been incredible."

Alfredo Morelos, Rangers' 29-goal top scorer this season, is back in Gerrard's plans for the league visit of Hamilton Academical on Wednesday after the striker was left out against Hearts as punishment for returning late from a trip home to Colombia.

"I think it is important that we are not stubborn and let it fester and carry on," Gerrard said. "It is important that we move on from these situations, it is dealt with strongly, which it has been and we move forward."