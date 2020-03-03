Andrew Howard: Ex-Wycombe Wanderers chairman returns in 'footballing role'

Andrew Howard was British GT champion in 2013 and 2015, and is co-founder of an ice cream company

Former Wycombe Wanderers chairman Andrew Howard has returned to the club in a role described as "relating to the football side of the business".

He was chairman from 2014 to 2017, then spent 18 months as sporting director before leaving in October 2018.

Wycombe chairman Rob Couhig said Howard will help manager Gareth Ainsworth "expand the squad and widen the pool of players available to the club".

"It makes sense to use all the talent we have available to us," he continued.

Howard is a two-time British GT champion and owns racing team Beechdean AMR.

"Andrew's executive experience in his business, with the club, and in his motorsport profession, has amply demonstrated his ability to put together a solid business plan and have it be implemented," added Couhig, who completed a takeover of the League One club last month.