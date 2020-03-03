Nations League 2020-21: Scotland face Czech Republic, Slovakia and Israel
Scotland have been drawn against Czech Republic, Slovakia and Israel in the 2020-21 Nations League following Tuesday's draw in Amsterdam.
It pits Steve Clarke's against a Israeli side who his team will face in this month's semi-final play-off for this year's Euro 2020 finals.
Andi Herzog's side are ranked 93rd in the world - the lowest of any side in Nations League, League B.
Jaroslav Silhavy's Czechs are 45th and Pavel Hapal's Slovaks 32nd.
Nations League, League B draw
Group 1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania
Group 2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel
Group 3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary
Group 4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria
More to follow.