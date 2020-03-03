Nations League 2020-21: Scotland face Czech Republic, Slovakia and Israel

Scotland have been drawn against Czech Republic, Slovakia and Israel in the 2020-21 Nations League following Tuesday's draw in Amsterdam.

It pits Steve Clarke's against a Israeli side who his team will face in this month's semi-final play-off for this year's Euro 2020 finals.

Andi Herzog's side are ranked 93rd in the world - the lowest of any side in Nations League, League B.

Jaroslav Silhavy's Czechs are 45th and Pavel Hapal's Slovaks 32nd.

Nations League, League B draw

Group 1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group 2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group 3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group 4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria

More to follow.