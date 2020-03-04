Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group I
R. of Ireland Wom19:15Greece Women
Venue: Tallaght Stadium

Euro 2021 qualifying: Republic of Ireland v Greece (Thurs)

Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett says she is targeting six points from this week's crucial Euro 2021 qualifying double-header.

The Republic host Greece in Dublin on Thursday before a trip to Montenegro as Vera Pauw's side look to secure qualification from Group I.

The Girls in Green have never qualified for a major international tournament.

"The next two games are going to be extremely important for our qualifying aspirations," Barrett told the FAI.

"We'll be hoping to take six points from the two games but one game at a time."

The Republic have taken seven points from their opening three games, but a late equaliser from Greece denied them three points last time out.

That result leaves Ireland trailing runaway Group I leaders Germany by five points and three above third-placed Greece with the winners and three best runners-up out of the nine groups securing promotion to next year's Euro 2021 finals in England.

If the Republic do not finish as one of three strongest runners-up, they will enter the play-offs alongside five other nations and must negotiate a two-legged home and away match to qualify.

Megan Connolly
Brighton midfielder Megan Connolly has been ruled out of the Greece and Montenegro games with a shoulder injury

The Republic have enjoyed a solid run of form at home having beaten Montenegro and Ukraine in their last two outings and Barrett - who scored in November's 1-1 draw in Greece - is hoping for another big crowd inside Dublin's Tallaght Stadium.

"The crowd that attended the Ukraine game were nothing short of fantastic, they were loud and didn't stop singing and shouting for 90-plus minutes," said Barrett, who plays her club football with Cologne in Germany.

"Every game we play at home is an advantage, especially if we're able to get a big crowd into the game. The bar has been set high so we expect good crowds for our games and we want the crowds to keep growing. A packed Tallaght gives us a huge lift."

Team news

The Republic must prepare for Thursday's clash with Greece without a key player in Megan Connolly after the Brighton midfielder was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Pauw is also without Megan Campbell, Keeva Keenan, Jessica Ziu, Niamh Reid Burke and Maegan Doyle but will have Kyra Carusa available after the American-born striker received FIFA international clearance to link up with the squad.

Aine O'Gorman is also available for selection having recently reversed her decision to retire in September 2018.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 5th March 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands66002832518
2Slovenia Women5203141046
3Russia32015236
4Kosovo Women320146-26
5Estonia Women4013113-121
6Turkey Women5014119-181

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001921718
2Denmark55002902915
3Bos-Herze Wom530212669
4Israel Women4013410-61
5Malta Women5014118-171
6Georgia Women5005130-290

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway44003213112
2Wales42209278
3Belarus Women310278-13
4N Ireland Wom4022214-122
5Faroe Islands Women3003025-250

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32109187
2Czech Rep Wom320112576
3Moldova Women210138-53
4Poland Women10100001
5Azerbaijan Women3003111-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland Women43101621410
2Scotland2200130136
3Portugal21102114
4Cyprus Women2002012-120
5Albania Women4004117-160

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden3300161159
2Iceland3300111109
3Hungary Women411259-44
4Slovakia Women411229-74
5Latvia Women4004216-140

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria44001601612
2France22009096
3Serbia Women42029726
4North Macedonia Women4103413-93
5Kazakhstan Women4004119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001721512
2Switzerland44001501512
3Romania Women310237-43
4Croatia Women4103413-93
5Lithuania Women5005118-170

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany44003103112
2R. of Ireland Wom32106337
3Greece Women311156-14
4Montenegro Women3003016-160
5Ukraine Women3003219-170
View full Women's European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories