Euro 2021 qualifying: Republic of Ireland v Greece (Thurs)

Republic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett says she is targeting six points from this week's crucial Euro 2021 qualifying double-header.

The Republic host Greece in Dublin on Thursday before a trip to Montenegro as Vera Pauw's side look to secure qualification from Group I.

The Girls in Green have never qualified for a major international tournament.

"The next two games are going to be extremely important for our qualifying aspirations," Barrett told the FAI.

"We'll be hoping to take six points from the two games but one game at a time."

The Republic have taken seven points from their opening three games, but a late equaliser from Greece denied them three points last time out.

That result leaves Ireland trailing runaway Group I leaders Germany by five points and three above third-placed Greece with the winners and three best runners-up out of the nine groups securing promotion to next year's Euro 2021 finals in England.

If the Republic do not finish as one of three strongest runners-up, they will enter the play-offs alongside five other nations and must negotiate a two-legged home and away match to qualify.

Brighton midfielder Megan Connolly has been ruled out of the Greece and Montenegro games with a shoulder injury

The Republic have enjoyed a solid run of form at home having beaten Montenegro and Ukraine in their last two outings and Barrett - who scored in November's 1-1 draw in Greece - is hoping for another big crowd inside Dublin's Tallaght Stadium.

"The crowd that attended the Ukraine game were nothing short of fantastic, they were loud and didn't stop singing and shouting for 90-plus minutes," said Barrett, who plays her club football with Cologne in Germany.

"Every game we play at home is an advantage, especially if we're able to get a big crowd into the game. The bar has been set high so we expect good crowds for our games and we want the crowds to keep growing. A packed Tallaght gives us a huge lift."

Team news

The Republic must prepare for Thursday's clash with Greece without a key player in Megan Connolly after the Brighton midfielder was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Pauw is also without Megan Campbell, Keeva Keenan, Jessica Ziu, Niamh Reid Burke and Maegan Doyle but will have Kyra Carusa available after the American-born striker received FIFA international clearance to link up with the squad.

Aine O'Gorman is also available for selection having recently reversed her decision to retire in September 2018.