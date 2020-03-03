Ryan Giggs: Wales manager 'preparing as best' for March friendlies

Ryan Giggs succeeded Chris Coleman as Wales manager in January 2018

Manager Ryan Giggs is fully focused on Wales' Euro 2020 warm-up games in March despite the coronavirus outbreak but says they are monitoring the situation.

Wales are scheduled to face Austria in Swansea on Friday, 27 March and United States in Cardiff on Monday, 30 March.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has spread to more than 60 countries and claimed more than 3,000 lives with 39 cases in the UK so far.

"I'm just preparing as best I can for the games in March," Giggs said

"It's changing every time. I'm keeping in close contact with our medical team, who are in contact with Public Health Wales.

"We just have to see where we are in March but at the moment all my focus on the games going ahead and preparation for the Euros."

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was not ruling out international fixtures being postponed as the spread of coronavirus continues.

Wales beat Ireland 1-0 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium when they met in the Nations League in October 2019

But Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has said there is no need to panic, adding: "Let's not think about dark scenarios."

Wales are due to face Switzerland and Turkey in Euro 2020 games in Baku, Azerbaijan in June before a final group game against Italy in Rome.

Republic of Ireland once again in Nations League

Giggs was in Amsterdam on Tuesday for the Nations League draw, with Wales drawn to play the Republic of Ireland, Finland and Bulgaria in League B.

It will be the second time in a row Wales have been drawn against the Republic in the competition - with Giggs' side 4-1 winners in Cardiff before securing a 1-0 victory in Dublin.

"They're a team we know well," Giggs said of Mick McCarthy's side.

Giggs was hopeful there would be no repeat of the scenes which marred England's 6-0 win in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia in October 2020.

Bulgaria have been ordered to play two matches behind closed doors - one suspended for two years - for their fans' racist abuse of England players which could have been abandoned.

"We're aware of what happened with England," Giggs said.

"We just hope that we don't see those scenes off the pitch and we're just talking about what's happening on the pitch.

"We'll prepare as best as we can for those games both and off the pitch."