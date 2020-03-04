French Coupe de France
Lyon1PSG5

Lyon v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 14DuboisBooked at 66minsSubstituted forAndersenat 75'minutes
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 5Denayer
  • 20Marçal de OliveiraBooked at 61mins
  • 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
  • 21Toko Ekambi
  • 29Tousart
  • 8Aouar
  • 7TerrierSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 83'minutes
  • 9DembeleSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Andersen
  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 10Traoré
  • 19Gouiri
  • 22de Souza Oliveira
  • 25Caqueret
  • 30Tatarusanu

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 12MeunierBooked at 55mins
  • 4Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 20KurzawaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBernatat 81'minutes
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forVerrattiat 65'minutes
  • 8Paredes
  • 19Sarabia
  • 10NeymarBooked at 85mins
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forIcardiat 76'minutes
  • 7MbappéBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di María
  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 18Icardi
  • 23Draxler
  • 33Kouassi

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away7

