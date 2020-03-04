Lyon v Paris Saint Germain
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 14DuboisBooked at 66minsSubstituted forAndersenat 75'minutes
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5Denayer
- 20Marçal de OliveiraBooked at 61mins
- 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
- 21Toko Ekambi
- 29Tousart
- 8Aouar
- 7TerrierSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 83'minutes
- 9DembeleSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Andersen
- 4Pereira da Silva
- 10Traoré
- 19Gouiri
- 22de Souza Oliveira
- 25Caqueret
- 30Tatarusanu
PSG
- 1Navas
- 12MeunierBooked at 55mins
- 4Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 20KurzawaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBernatat 81'minutes
- 27GueyeSubstituted forVerrattiat 65'minutes
- 8Paredes
- 19Sarabia
- 10NeymarBooked at 85mins
- 9CavaniSubstituted forIcardiat 76'minutes
- 7MbappéBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 6Verratti
- 11Di María
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 18Icardi
- 23Draxler
- 33Kouassi
Match Stats
Home TeamLyonAway TeamPSG
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7