Fourth tier Saarbrucken join Bayern Munich in German cup semis
-
- From the section European Football
Bayern Munich advanced to the semi-finals of the German Cup with a narrow win at Schalke.
A Joshua Kimmich goal was enough to keep their bid for a treble of Bundesliga, Cup and Champions League on track.
They were joined in the last four by fourth division side Saarbrucken.
After drawing 1-1 with Fortuna Dusseldorf, Saarbrucken won 7-6 on penalties to become the first ever side from that level to reach the last four.
Goalkeeper Daniel Batz was the hero, saving a penalty in normal time and then four more in the shoot-out to knock out their Bundesliga opponents.
Saarbrucken play in the south west regional league in Germany, and have reached the last four for the first time in 35 years.
Bayern were again without top scorer Robert Lewandowski with a knee injury.
They are three points ahead of RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and hold a 3-0 lead over Chelsea after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
The remaining two cup quarter-finals take place on Wednesday. Bayer Leverkusen take on Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt face Werder Bremen in all-Bundesliga ties.
Line-ups
Schalke
- 23Schubert
- 20Kenny
- 31BeckerSubstituted forGregoritschat 87'minutes
- 21Todibo
- 5NastasicBooked at 66mins
- 24Oczipka
- 14MatondoSubstituted forKutucuat 83'minutes
- 2McKennieBooked at 86mins
- 28Schöpf
- 16BoujellabSubstituted forRamanat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19BurgstallerBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 9Raman
- 11Gregoritsch
- 15Kutucu
- 25Harit
- 33Thiaw
- 35Nübel
- 37Mercan
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 32Kimmich
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 24TolissoSubstituted forZirkzeeat 85'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 22Gnabry
- 18Goretzka
- 10Coutinho
- 25Müller
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Cuisance
- 15Arp
- 16Dajaku
- 26Ulreich
- 33Mai
- 34Batista Meier
- 35Zirkzee
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
- Attendance:
- 62,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away14
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5