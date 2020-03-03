Mason Holgate: Everton defender confident of trophies after signing new five-year deal

Mason Holgate has made 21 Premier League appearances this season - his most in a single campaign

Defender Mason Holgate says "winning some silverware" is where he sees Everton going, after signing a new five-year contract at Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been an impressive performer in the Toffees' revival under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Some newspaper reports have claimed Manchester City are interested in signing the Yorkshireman.

"The direction the club is going, it is a great club to be at and I am really excited about it," said Holgate.

"We want to move to the next step and push for bigger and better things.

"I want to win things - and winning some silverware is where I see us."

Holgate has made 74 first-team appearances for Everton, including 21 this season, since arriving from Barnsley in 2015.