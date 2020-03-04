Ben Foster: Watford keeper helps young leukaemia sufferer to be a mascot

Ben Foster - one of the good guys

Ben Foster proved again that he's a good egg when he arranged for a young Watford fan with leukaemia to be a mascot.

Back in December 2019, the Hornets keeper made a promise to 12-year-old Molly Hall - that he would take her along to see Watford host Liverpool.

This weekend, he came good on that.

Molly's currently having treatment for leukaemia. Last December, the club arranged a surprise home visit from Foster and, after having a natter about football and family, he promised to sort out some tickets for a game that she wanted to go to.

She chose Saturday's home clash against Premier League leaders Liverpool, which, as we now know, the Hornets went on to win 3-0, with their best performance of the season. Well, she's played a blinder there, hasn't she?

"He's my best friend," says Molly.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live, "He was so kind, caring and he was just really nice. There's not anything bad you could say about him."

Molly had to go into hospital before the game last week for a biopsy, but says she was, "begging them" to let her out in time for the match, "because I felt so good and healthy".

As well as getting to go on to the pitch with the players, Molly was invited into the dressing room for photos and autographs.

The video has had over 18,000 retweets and 91,000 likes so far on Watford's Twitter account.

When asked how she felt about Watford's chances during the game, she told 5 Live that she was a little bit nervous after Deulofeu was taken off with an ACL injury, but was confident about the man in between the sticks for Watford.

"It was a little nerve-wracking, but I knew Ben Foster would be great, saving all the goals," she said.

In the event, Liverpool only managed one shot on target.

Asked whether Foster is her favourite player, Molly gave 5 Live a very diplomatic answer.

"Well, Ben's my favourite player as well as Gomes, Deeney and Deulofeu…but Ben could be there at the top."

Very fair-minded Molly.

This isn't the first time that Foster's proved himself a really good lad.

Back in December, this story emerged about him helping out an elderly fan.

And he's also been drumming up funds to donate to leukaemia charities and Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker helped him out with that on the weekend by donating his shirt.

Well in Ben. And well in Molly. Football's good sometimes, isn't it?