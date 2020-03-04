Ajax super-sub Daan Reiziger saves and scores in penalty shootout

Super-sub Daan Reiziger in Uefa Youth League action for Ajax

When you come on in the 93rd minute, save three spot-kicks and score the winning penalty... welcome to the world of Ajax youth team goalkeeper Daan Reiziger.

With Ajax drawing 0-0 with Atletico Madrid in their Uefa Youth League last-16 tie, boss John Heitinga needed a super-sub.

Step forward Reiziger.

The 18-year-old made three diving saves in an epic 16-penalty shootout before dispatching the winner into the top corner to clinch a spot in the quarter-finals, where Red Star Belgrade or FC Midtjylland await.

All that with legendary Dutch goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar - Manchester United's spot-kick hero in the 2008 Champions League final and now Ajax's CEO - in the crowd.

Not a bad effort for a last-minute substitute - but he isn't the first goalkeeper to be brought on specifically for penalties.

'Doing a Tim Krul'

The substitution that shocked the 2014 World Cup

Indeed Reiziger isn't even the first Dutchman brought on specifically for penalties.

During the Netherlands' 2014 World Cup quarter-final against Costa Rica, with the sides locked together at 0-0, Louis van Gaal took the unusual step of taking off Jasper Cillessen in the 120th minute.

On came reserve goalkeeper Tim Krul, who had saved just two of the previous 20 penalties he faced for Newcastle.

Despite that record, saves from Bryan Ruiz and Michael Umana meant the Netherlands won the shootout and secured Krul his place in World Cup folklore.

"Penalty shootouts are always exciting, but there were so many added ingredients to this one. We have never seen the like of it before," said BBC football pundit Alan Hansen.

To some, the goalkeeper penalty switch will forever be known as 'doing a Tim Krul'.

But what about when things don't work out as planned?

Kepa's penalty shootout refusal

Kepa Arrizabalaga defied his manager and refused to be substituted for Willy Caballero

Things didn't go as well for Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri when he tried to replicate the trick in last year's League Cup final against Manchester City.

With the score 0-0, Sarri opted to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga with penalty expert Willy Caballero. But the Spaniard refused to come off.

With Sarri fuming, and Caballero looking utterly perplexed, Chelsea lost the shootout as Kepa failed to save a single penalty.