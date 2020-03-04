Neil Moss: Bournemouth goalkeeping coach fined after admitting FA charge

From the section

Neil Moss (right) is sent to the stands by referee Mike Dean after using foul language

Bournemouth goalkeeping coach Neil Moss has been fined £1,150 after admitting a Football Association improper conduct charge.

Moss, 44, used foul language and broke FA rule E3 during the Cherries' 3-0 defeat at Burnley in February.

The incident led to Moss being sent to the stands by referee Mike Dean in the 61st minute.

Bournemouth had two goals ruled out by the video assistant referee at Turf Moor.