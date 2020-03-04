Gerhard Struber: Barnsley want manager to stay even if relegated from Championship

Gerhard Struber was appointed Barnsley boss on a two-and-a-half-year deal in November

Barnsley want manager Gerhard Struber to remain in charge even if they are relegated from the Championship, says chief executive Dane Murphy.

Struber left Austrian top-flight side Wolfsberger AC to take the Tykes job when they were bottom of the table with just one win in November.

The 43-year-old has since overseen seven wins from 20 league games to give them hope of Championship survival.

"It is clear since Gerhard has come in there has been a shift," said Murphy.

"It is very much in a positive direction. He's had a positive change on the ecosystem and environment.

"We have him on a multi-year contract as well so we expect him, regardless - if we are in Championship or League One - to stay with the club."

'Financial tact'

Struber, who guided Wolfsberger to a third-place finish last term to qualify for Europe, moved to Yorkshire while his former club remained in the Europa League group stage.

A month before he took the job in England's second tier, he had guided the Austrian side to a draw against Italian Serie A club Roma, having beaten Borussia Monchengladbach of Germany 4-0 in September.

The upturn in Barnsley's results, which included three successive wins in February, has seen the now second-from-bottom side move to within five points of safety.

Murphy said the club is "financially comfortable with where it stands" if they were to be relegated from the Championship for the second time in three years.

The Tykes reported an operating loss of £4.8m in their promotion-winning League One campaign last term.

It was the first full season the club was owned by a consortium that includes Chinese billionaire Chin Lee.

"Luckily we are in a position, in the way we approach things in financial tact, that we can absorb whatever losses come from going down to League One," Murphy told BBC Radio Sheffield.