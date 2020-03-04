Rangers: Steven Gerrard says side 'shot of confidence and in rut'

Steven Gerrard's Rangers lost in the league for a fourth time this season

Rangers are "shot of confidence" and have played themselves "into a rut", manager Steven Gerrard conceded after their defeat by Hamilton Academical.

David Moyo pounced on Connor Goldson's error to give the Scottish Premiership strugglers a 1-0 win at Ibrox.

It was the fifth time in eight games that Rangers have spilled points and leaves them 13 adrift of Celtic, despite their draw at Livingston.

"Again, another mistake has cost us," Gerrard told RangersTV.

"There was an opportunity tonight. Celtic have blinked with one eye but we've blinked with two, which is extremely disappointing.

"We were the better team and created lots and lots of chances but we didn't have the quality to take those. And when that happens, you give the opposition a chance to snatch three points away."

Those missed chances included efforts by Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi off the woodwork and several shots saved by Hamilton goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

It was a second 1-0 defeat in a row for Rangers, after they went out of the Scottish Cup at the hands of Hearts on Saturday, and a third domestic match without a win.

In all, the Ibrox side have dropped 13 points since the winter break, having spilled just seven in the first half of the campaign.

They have, however, earned a place in the last 16 of the Europa League after beating Sporting Braga home and away.

"I didn't think I could be more disappointed than I was after Hearts - but here I am, even more disappointed than I was a few days ago," Gerrard said. "We've got a lot to do - a big, big lot.

"Myself and my staff are flat because we are doing everything we can. We are trying to change formations and personnel, doing different things in training to try and lift and put confidence into them."

"I have a dressing room that's shot of confidence. We have played ourselves into a rut and I've got a real tough, tough job to pick that up and improve it from here."