Marc McNulty: Hibernian striker faces ban for stamp against Hearts

Should Hibs striker McNulty have been sent off for this?

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty faces a two-match ban after being charged retrospectively with stamping on Sean Clare in Hearts' Edinburgh derby win.

McNulty avoided sanction at the time after referee Kevin Clancy and his assistants missed the incident during the first-half of Hearts' 3-1 win.

However, he has been issued with a Scottish FA notice of complaint for serious foul play.

The case will be heard on Monday, 9 March.

Should the 27-year-old be found guilty, he would miss Hibs' matches against St Johnstone and Hamilton Academical.