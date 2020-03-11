Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen: Can you name the last XI team to play Germans?

Europa League: Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 12 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen last met in the second round of the 1998-99 Uefa Cup, with Dick Advocaat's side eliminating their German opponents 3-2 on aggregate.

But can you remember the Rangers side that started the second leg at Ibrox?

Can you name the last Rangers team to play Bayer Leverkusen?

