Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen: Can you name the last XI team to play Germans?
|Europa League: Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen
|Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 12 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
|Coverage: Follow updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website
Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen last met in the second round of the 1998-99 Uefa Cup, with Dick Advocaat's side eliminating their German opponents 3-2 on aggregate.
But can you remember the Rangers side that started the second leg at Ibrox?
Can you name the last Rangers team to play Bayer Leverkusen?
|Hint
|Player