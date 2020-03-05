Scottish Cup semi-finals: Hearts v Hibs at Hampden live on BBC

The last Edinburgh derby at Hampden was Hearts' 5-1 Scottish Cup final win in 2012

The Scottish Cup semi-final between Hearts and Hibernian will be at Hampden Park and will be shown live on BBC One Scotland on Saturday, 11 April.

The first Edinburgh derby in Glasgow since Hearts' 5-1 final win in 2012 will kick off at 12:15 BST.

The semi between Celtic and Aberdeen will be the following day at 15:00.

There will be highlights of both ties on the Sunday, plus commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and live coverage on the BBC Sport Scotland website.

The winners will meet in the final on 9 May - two weeks before the Scottish Premiership season ends - to allow Hampden to be readied for the Euro 2020 finals.