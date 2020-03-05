Matthew Tipton: 'We need to prove we deserve promotion' - Portadown manager

Tipton has been in charge of Portadown for two years

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton says his club need to prove they deserve to be promoted to the Premiership and not rely on their top-flight tradition.

The Ports are top of the Championship with eight games still to play.

"People can say the top division of the Irish League needs Portadown but we're not going to get there unless we deserve to," said Tipton.

"We have to win the league and we have to get promoted - that's the only way we'll prove we are there on merit."

Relegation and financial pressures

Portadown were Irish League champions four times between 1990 and 2002 and the last of their Irish Cup triumphs came in 2005.

They suffered a major fall from grace in 2016 when they were hit with several fines and points deductions for administrative breaches, including a 12-point deduction for irregular payments to players.

The Shamrock Park outfit were relegated to the Championship in April 2017 and came under severe financial pressure as they struggled to cope with life outside the top division.

Tipton left Premiership side Warrenpoint Town to succeed Niall Currie as Portadown boss in February 2018 and led his side to a third-place finish in his first full season in charge last term.

The mid-Ulster club subsequently went down 2-0 to Carrick Rangers in the Championship pre play-off game last April, thereby condemning them to another campaign in the second tier.

Opposition 'inspired' by playing Ports

Portadown lie seven points ahead of Loughgall, who have a game in hand - and nine ahead of Ballinamallard United, who have two fixtures in hand.

"When teams come to Portadown they see the stadium and the big crowd and it inspires them," Tipton told the Irish League Behaviour podcast.

"When we go away and take a big crowd that inspires the opposition too.

"We have managed to grind out wins when teams put their bodies on the line and been able to see games out. Hopefully that continues over the next eight games and we can get enough wins to get over the line."

Moving forward together

Tipton's side suffered a setback last Friday night with a 2-0 defeat by Ballyclare Comrades, but with the help of the young players he has helped to nurture in his two years in charge, he is confident his side can secure promotion.

"While I was angry last Friday night I realise players don't go out and try to lose," added the ex-Portadown, Linfield and Ballymena United forward.

"We are in a position where we are top, we are aiming to get promoted and I have just agreed a new contract for another three years. The Board know we are trying to do the right thing.

"We are all moving forward together with a good youth set-up and the fans have been super with me both as a player and a manager.

"I have tried to bring in players with pace and hunger who are desperate to play in the Premiership. We started blooding young lads and young players with experience and it has been paying off."

You can listen to Matthew Tipton, Michael McNamee and Liam Beckett on the Irish League Behaviour podcast on BBC Sounds.