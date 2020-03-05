Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Livingston, Hibs, Billy Gilmour

Manager Steven Gerrard admitted the shock home defeat to Hamilton left him in even deeper despair than the Scottish Cup exit Rangers endured against Hearts. (Daily Mail)

Neil Lennon says he was disappointed to see Celtic's 11-game domestic winning run come to an end against Livingston despite the champions increasing their Premiership lead to 13 points. (Glasgow Times)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says a sense of injustice fuelled his side's comeback at Kilmarnock last night. (Daily Record)

Ibrox legend Ally McCoist believes Alfredo Morelos will "definitely" leave Rangers this summer if the right offer comes in for the striker. (Daily Record)

And TV pundit Ally McCoist admits he was surprised Rangers didn't move for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes in January. (Sun)

Lyndon Dykes deserves to be called up by Australia after the striker was watched by Socceroos assistant manager Rene Meulensteen against Celtic, says Livingston boss Gary Holt. (Herald)

Greg Docherty says Hibs' shock derby-day defeat will act as a wake up call for the Easter Road side and act as extra motivation when they meet Hearts again in next month's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona concedes his return to the side is bitter sweet after admitting he is gutted for injured team-mate John Souttar. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Daniel Stendel admits he had to alter Hearts' all-out-attacking game plan to achieve successive wins against Rangers and Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin insists his players will not be pressing the panic button after being drawn closer to Hamilton and Hearts at the bottom of the Premiership. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Billy Gilmour says Scotland skipper Andy Robertson gave him words of encouragement after the Chelsea teenager helped knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup. (goal.com)

Former Celtic and Hibs striker Anthony Stokes insists he hasn't been sacked by his Iranian club side Persepolis and will return to the club as soon as the threat of coronavirus has passed. (Sun)