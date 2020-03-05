Daniel Stendel: 'Relegation fight decided on last game' predicts Hearts manager

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel is looking to build on an Edinburgh derby win at Easter Road

Hearts cannot afford to be distracted by how their rivals are faring, says manager Daniel Stendel, who reckons the relegation battle will go to the wire.

The Tynecastle side moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a 3-1 Edinburgh derby win away to Hibernian.

But Hamilton Accies pulled off a shock victory at Ibrox the following evening to send them back into last place.

"We can not expect that the other teams will play for us; we have to play for us," said Stendel.

"To be honest, yesterday I thought what would I need to say to the players today about this being only one step and to concentrate on the next game. But, after the result, it's easy to say it was only one step.

"I did not see the game but yes, it was a good result for Hamilton."

Hearts, who knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup at the weekend before their second derby success of the season at Easter Road, are at home to Motherwell on Saturday.

Two points behind the Accies, with 10 matches remaining, Stendel would not be surprised if the tussle for top flight survival is settled on the final weekend of the season.

"Sometimes we will win games and other times the other team will win games," said the German. "I think it will be decided on the last game.

"I hope we can get some more points and we can bring some other teams into the fight to stay in the league.

"When some teams win against Celtic and Rangers we think 'oh no' but we can only look after ourselves and we need to show we can play the game.

"We need to keep up our performances in games to win that will help our situation as we cant influence the other teams."