Elliot Simoes: Barnsley forward signs new deal until 2023
Barnsley forward Elliot Simoes has signed a new deal with the Championship side until the summer of 2023.
The Portuguese, 20, joined in January 2019 from FC United of Manchester, having played youth-team football for Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.
Simoes has made 10 appearances for the Tykes this season - seven coming off the bench - and has scored one goal.
"He is a big talent but what is really important is his energy, desire and work ethic," said boss Gerhard Struber.