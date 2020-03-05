Elliot Simoes: Barnsley forward signs new deal until 2023

Elliot Simoes' only Barnsley goal to date came in their defeat by Derby in January

Barnsley forward Elliot Simoes has signed a new deal with the Championship side until the summer of 2023.

The Portuguese, 20, joined in January 2019 from FC United of Manchester, having played youth-team football for Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Simoes has made 10 appearances for the Tykes this season - seven coming off the bench - and has scored one goal.

"He is a big talent but what is really important is his energy, desire and work ethic," said boss Gerhard Struber.