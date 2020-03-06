Scottish League Two relegation boundary could be scrapped

Brechin City are currently seven points adrift at the bottom

Scottish League Two clubs could be allowed to choose which division they play in if they are relegated from the SPFL, under proposals being considered.

Currently, demoted teams are be placed in the Highland or Lowland League depending on whether they are located north or south of the River Tay.

That means clubs based in Angus would be relegated in to the Highland League.

But talks are talking place over scrapping that geographical boundary and clubs nominating a preference.

Each League Two club would have to confirm their choice in the early stages of a season.

Brechin City are seven points adrift at the foot of the bottom tier, and face a play-off against the winners of either the Highland or Lowland League, but it is unclear if the plans would come into play this term.