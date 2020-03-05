League of Ireland: Derry trio doubts for Waterford trip

Ciaran Coll is recovering from an injury picked up in the derby draw with Finn Harps

Airtricity Premier Division: Waterford v Derry City Venue: Regional Sports Centre Date: Friday, 6 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary of BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Ciaran Coll, Ally Gilchrist and Gerardo Bruna could miss Derry City's league encounter at Waterford.

Defenders Coll (knee) and Gilchrist (concussion) are recovering from injuries while Bruna may be absent because of the birth of his child.

Derry chalked up their first Premier Division win last week and sit a point above Waterford.

"While I expect to win every game, it's going to be a hugely difficult match," said City boss Declan Devine.

Stephen Mallon and Walter Figueira were on target as the Candystripes secured a 2-0 win over Bohemians at the Brandywell.

Waterford's only win came away against St Pat's Athletic on the opening day but it's been followed by two defeats at their Regional Sports Centre home.

Out of luck

"We've had a good look at Waterford and they've been unfortunate in their home games," added Devine.

"We have to be realistic - we didn't win there last year and they will be determine not to lose three home games on the spin.

"They have got good players, they've got a lot of aggression and they are very physical.

"Our players have been brilliant in training this week on the back of a good victory last Friday night.

"There's more to come from this group and we've got to stamp our authority in every game we play."