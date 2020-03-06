Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v Simon Donnelly
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Two rounds of fixtures and two defeats for Steven Thompson in the Sportscene Predictor - can he get back on track against former Celtic and Scotland forward Simon Donnelly?
|Scottish Premiership - week 30
|Thommo
|Simon Donnelly
|Aberdeen v Hibernian
|2-1
|1-1
|Celtic v St Mirren
|3-0
|3-0
|Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock
|1-1
|0-1
|Hearts v Motherwell
|2-2
|1-1
|St Johnstone v Livingston
|1-2
|2-1
|Ross County v Rangers
|1-3
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
All matches Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated
Aberdeen v Hibernian
Thommo's prediction: 2-1
Simon Donnelly's prediction: 1-1
Celtic v St Mirren
Thommo's prediction: 3-0
Simon Donnelly's prediction: 3-0
Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock
Thommo's prediction: 1-1
Simon Donnelly's prediction: 0-1
Hearts v Motherwell
Thommo's prediction: 2-2
Simon Donnelly's prediction: 1-1
St Johnstone v Livingston
Thommo's prediction: 1-2
Simon Donnelly's prediction: 2-1
Ross County v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)
Thommo's prediction: 1-3
Simon Donnelly's prediction: 1-1
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|50
|Jamie Gillan
|40
|Rory Lawson
|40
|Malky Mackay
|40
|Stoltman Brothers
|30
|Kieron Achara
|30
|Andrew Butchart
|30
|The Snuts
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Tam & Isa
|20
|Stephen Gallacher
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Be Charlotte
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 15
|Thommo
|720
|Guests
|560
|Thommo v Guests
|P16
|W7
|D3
|L6