Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v Simon Donnelly

Two rounds of fixtures and two defeats for Steven Thompson in the Sportscene Predictor - can he get back on track against former Celtic and Scotland forward Simon Donnelly?

Scottish Premiership - week 30 Thommo Simon Donnelly Aberdeen v Hibernian 2-1 1-1 Celtic v St Mirren 3-0 3-0 Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock 1-1 0-1 Hearts v Motherwell 2-2 1-1 St Johnstone v Livingston 1-2 2-1 Ross County v Rangers 1-3 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 1-1

Celtic v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 3-0

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 0-1

Hearts v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 2-2

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

Simon Donnelly's prediction: 1-1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 50 Jamie Gillan 40 Rory Lawson 40 Malky Mackay 40 Stoltman Brothers 30 Kieron Achara 30 Andrew Butchart 30 The Snuts 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Tam & Isa 20 Stephen Gallacher 20 Josh Taylor 10 Be Charlotte 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 15 Thommo 720 Guests 560