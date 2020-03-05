Women's international friendly: Wales v Estonia (Fri)

Sophie Ingle made her senior Wales debut against Azerbaijan in 2009

Sophie Ingle says the national side have plenty of reasons to be grateful to former manager Jarmo Matikainen.

Matikainen, manager between 2010 and 2014, is now in charge of Estonia who Wales host in a friendly on Friday.

Chelsea's Ingle says Matikainen's predecessor Jayne Ludlow has been able to build on the work he achieved during his four years in charge.

"He did great things for us and brought a lot of professionalism to the senior team," Ingle told BBC Sport Wales.

"I was a youngster back then but he put great things in place and obviously went on to do well.

"When Jayne came in those things were already in place and she could then build on them."

A record crowd for a Welsh women's international friendly is expected at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium, which last hosted Wales in 2012.

The countries have met three times previously, with Wales winning two of those games and another ending in a draw.

Friday's game is a warm-up for two home Euro 2021 qualifiers in April.

Wales are currently second in qualifying group C and face the Faroe Islands and leaders Norway at Newport's Rodney Parade.

"They're really important games for us in the qualifiers and this camp is preparation for those two games," Ingle added.

Ingle joined up with the Wales squad this week after playing in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Women's League Cup final.

"It was nice to get my first trophy in the English leagues," the 28-year-old said.

"Arsenal probably were the better side but we managed to get the goal at the end of the game.

"It's nice to come into camp with a win."