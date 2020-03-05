Transfer rumours: Kokcu, Calvert-Lewin, Magalhaes, Edouard, Ighalo, Ceballos, Cakir

Arsenal have opened talks over a £23m summer move for Feyenoord's Turkey Under-21 midfielder Orkun Kokcu, 19. (Mail)

Everton's English striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 22, is ready to commit his future to the Toffees by signing a new long-term contract which will run until 2025. (Times)

Everton are in talks to sign Lille's Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, who was linked with Arsenal and Tottenham in January. (Independent)

Everton have also put themselves in the race to sign Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, 22, after conducting several scouting trips to see the France Under-21 striker. (Mail)

Manchester United's Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo, 30, on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, could be offered a permanent deal at Old Trafford. (Mail)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has denied contacting Real Madrid to try and sign on-loan Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, on a permanent basis. (Marca)

Chelsea are considering a move for Trabzonspor's 23-year-old Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir - who has also been linked with Liverpool - as a replacement for Spain's Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25. (Fotospor, via Express)

England winger Jadon Sancho rejected a £30,000-per-week offer at Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund.(Mail)

Tottenham are ready to offer homegrown midfielder Oliver Skipp, 19, a new contract. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Gent's Canada striker Jonathan David, 20. (Goal)

The French Football Federation has received written confirmation from Paris St-Germain that they do not want their France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, involved in this summer's Olympic Games in Japan. (ESPN)

Arsenal and Everton both missed out on the chance to sign Napoli's Belgium striker Dries Mertens, 32, in the transfer window, with a release clause for foreign clubs only expiring on 10 January. (Star)

Leicester City have been linked with a move for 25-year-old Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson. (Jeunes Footeux, via Leicester Mercury)

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber is confident that former England Under-20 midfielder Alex Mowatt, 25, will sign a new deal in the next few days. (Yorkshire Post)