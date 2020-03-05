York City: Two players "threatened with violence" after Hereford defeat

York City are top of the National League North

York City have said two of their players "were threatened with physical violence" after Tuesday's National League North home defeat by Hereford.

The club said they are liaising with local police and have asked for any witnesses to "contact the club directly".

The Minstermen, who are two points clear at the top of the table, fell to a 4-1 defeat at Bootham Crescent.

BBC Radio York have contacted the police for comment.