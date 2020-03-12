Fulham v Brentford (Fri)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (left) is the Championship's leading scorer this season with 23 goals, with Brentford frontman Ollie Watkins (right) one behind him in the scoring charts

Fulham will be without defenders Joe Bryan (hamstring), Terence Kongolo (foot) and Alfie Mawson (knee) for the west London derby against Brentford.

Maxime Le Marchand and Harrison Reed are back in training after injury, but midfielder Josh Onomah (knee) is out.

Bees captain and centre-back Pontus Jansson is close to returning after missing two months with a hip injury.

Midfielders Mathias Jensen (hamstring) and Kamo Mokotjo (knee) remain out, but Sergi Canos (knee) is back in training.

Fulham go into the game third in the Championship table, six points off the automatic promotion places, with Scott Parker's side on a four-match unbeaten run.

Visitors Brentford are one place and four points behind the Whites, having won just one of their past six games.

Match facts