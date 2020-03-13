National League
Solihull Moors19:45Harrogate
Venue: SportNation.bet Stadium

Solihull Moors P-P Harrogate Town

Friday's National League game between Solihull Morrs and Harrogate Town has been postponed following the coronavirus outbreak.

Harrogate have four employees who are self-isolating.

"We have a duty of care for the health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters," a statement on the club website said.

The National League has decided to allow matches in its three divisions to proceed as planned this weekend.

The move comes despite elite football in Britain being suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

All games in England's Premier League, English Football League, FA Women's Super League and Women's Championship have been postponed.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow37217968392970
2Harrogate37199961441766
3Notts County371612957381960
4Yeovil371791161441760
5Boreham Wood371612955401560
6Halifax36177125048258
7Solihull Moors3815101348371155
8Stockport381510134953-455
9Woking381510135055-555
10Barnet351412952421054
11Hartlepool381412125549654
12Dover37158144848053
13Bromley381410145752552
14Sutton United371213124641549
15Torquay36146165661-548
16Eastleigh361113124351-846
17Aldershot381210164354-1146
18Dag & Red371111154044-444
19Wrexham371110164649-343
20Chesterfield371110165464-1043
21Maidenhead United37125204356-1341
22Ebbsfleet38912174668-2239
23Fylde36812164360-1736
24Chorley38414203165-3426
