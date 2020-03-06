Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Livingston, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Odsonne Edouard, Lyndon Dykes

Everton enter the race to sign Odsonne Edouard after conducting several scouting trips to see the Celtic striker. (Daily Mail)

Andy Halliday, the Rangers midfielder, has warned that manager Steven Gerrard could be driven out of Ibrox if the players do not "buck up their ideas". (Herald)

And Andy Halliday has admitted the weight of the Rangers jersey is too heavy for some of Steven Gerrard's demoralised squad. (Daily Record)

Scotland are set to miss out on Lyndon Dykes as the in-form Livingston striker nears a pledge to play for Australia. (Daily Record)

And Livingston centre forward Lyndon Dykes has branded Celtic defender Christopher Jullien timid, saying he loves roughing him up. (Sun)

Michael Smith admits the Hearts players' post-derby celebrations were designed to noise up Hibs as a bit of payback for their rivals' Boxing Day celebrations at Tynecastle. (Daily Record)

Clevid Dikamona can earn a new Hearts contract if he maintains the form shown in victories against Hibs and Rangers, says manager Daniel Stendel. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Bournemouth winger Jordan Ibe, who cost £15m in 2016, could join Celtic for free in the summer after being told his £40,000-a-week deal will not be extended. (Sun)

Midfielder Tom Rogic is urged to quit Celtic in search of more regular game time by Australia assistant manager Rene Meulensteen. (Sun)

Hibs manager Jack Ross explains why he won't hammer Marc McNulty for the derby stamp that has led to a two-match suspension. (Daily Record)

Nir Bitton claims everyone wanted Celtic to "fail" before they recovered from their Old Firm defeat to storm clear of Rangers at the top of the Premiership. (FourFourTwo)

Skipper Joe Lewis insists Matty Kennedy and Curtis Main can help fire Aberdeen to a third-place finish. (Sun)

Rookie striker Jamie Gullan could make his first Hibs start against Aberdeen tomorrow after the Easter Road club decided not to challenge Marc McNulty's two-match ban for stamping on Hearts' Sean Clare. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Israel have been plunged into disarray before the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Scotland as manager Andreas Herzog must spend two weeks in isolation due to coronavirus if he returns to the country from his native Austria. (Daily Express, print edition)