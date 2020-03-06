Newcastle United: Jonjo Shelvey & Matt Ritchie sign new contracts

Matt Ritchie (left) and Jonjo Shelvey helped Newcastle achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2017

Newcastle United midfielders Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie have signed new deals that will keep them at the St James' Park club until 2023.

Englishman Shelvey, 28, has made 130 appearances since joining from Swansea City in January 2016.

Scot Ritchie, 30, signed from Bournemouth in the summer of that year.

"I've had some good times and some bad times here, but it's mainly good. It's just an enjoyable place to come in and work," Shelvey told the club website.

Ritchie said: "Since I came to the club it's been a successful period, and one that I want to continue being involved in. Hopefully I can be part of the future.

"I moved around in my younger years on loan, but to come somewhere and get settled and be part of the progress of the football club is great."