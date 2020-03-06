Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Donnelly

Can this weekend's Scottish Premiership card live up to the drama-filled frenzy of midweek?

Rangers attempt to bounce back from defeat at home to Hamilton when they head to the Highlands to face Ross County in Sunday's only fixture.

The rest of the action takes place on Saturday, with runaway leaders Celtic hosting St Mirren and the bottom two both at home as Hamilton face Kilmarnock and Hearts take on Motherwell.

Aberdeen are bidding to end a run of four straight home defeats in the league when Hibernian visit Pittodrie, while Livingston look to cement their top-six spot at St Johonstone.

Catch up with all the team news and stats for the weekend's five Scottish Premiership fixtures and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove remains an injury doubt but midfielders Craig Bryson and Dean Campbell return to the squad. Central defender Scott McKenna is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty begins a two-game suspension after stamping on Sean Clare during Tuesday's derby defeat to Hearts, so that could mean a first start for 20-year-old Jamie Gullan, who has been a regular from the bench in recent weeks. Joe Newell remains injured for the visitors.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Our home record is not good enough. If we can transform that over the remaining games then hopefully that gives us the chance to finish the season strongly."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "We'll accept our medicine from the derby but it doesn't deflect away from a lot of the good things the players have done over the last few months. Securing the top six would allow us to look to challenge higher up such is the closeness of it at the moment."

Did you know? Hibs have not managed a win at Pittodrie since May 2012 but Aberdeen have lost their four matches at home in the league.

Celtic v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Olivier Ntcham is absent again from Celtic's squad but the midfielder should return to training from a calf injury next week.

St Mirren midfielder Kyle McAllister is available after shaking off a nerve problem which kept him out of the midweek draw with St Johnstone.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We are in a good place and want to keep the run going as long as we can."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Celtic are expected to turn up and beat us comfortably, but we know we are capable of stifling that."

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in 20 league meetings with St Mirren (W18 D2) since a 4-0 defeat in March 2010 under Tony Mowbray.

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton have David Templeton back in their squad after the winger missed the midweek victory over Rangers because of family reasons. Defender Sam Woods is nearing a return from a hamstring injury while attackers Steve Davies, Andy Dales and George Oakley are also making progress.

Alan Power returns from suspension for Kilmarnock. Forward Harry Bunn (calf) will miss out again.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "I was probably the calmest person in the Hamilton camp on Wednesday because my focus immediately turned towards Kilmarnock."

Kilmarnock assistant manager Massimo Donati: "Hamilton had a good result against Rangers. Now they are confident. We know it will not be easy."

Did you know? Hamilton are looking for back-to-back home victories over Kilmarnock in the top-flight for the first time since May 2009.

Hearts v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Hearts captain Steven Naismith is likely to start, having been a second-half substitute in the midweek win at Easter Road, while winger Lewis Moore is struggling to overcome a hamstring injury.

John Souttar (Achilles) and Peter Haring (pelvic trouble) are definitely missing along with midfielder Toby Sibbick, who could resume training next week after a bout of glandular fever.

Motherwell have fitness doubts over Liam Polworth and Bevis Mugabi, while Liam Donnelly completes a two-match ban.

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel: "The situation at present is comfortable for not one team in the league. It hasn't really changed for us after Tuesday's win. It was good that we won it but we need more results."

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley: "It feels like a team that has clicked again and got back into the gear we showed before Christmas."

Did you know? Motherwell have won each of their last three league meetings with Hearts; they had only won two of the previous 12 clashes in the Scottish Premiership before this (D2 L8).

St Johnstone v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry returns after missing the midweek draw against St Mirren with a foot injury. Liam Craig is suspended following his red card in Paisley.

Marvin Bartley could be start for Livingston after the midfielder returned from an ankle injury as substitute in the 2-2 midweek draw with Celtic.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "The top six is important but it's not the end of the world if it doesn't happen. We have finished eighth and seventh and they are still good seasons for us."

Livingston defender Jon Guthrie: "Our home form is really good and if we start picking up more points away, who knows where that can take you."

Did you know? St Johnstone have never lost at home to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership in the 21st century, winning two and drawing three of five such clashes.

Ross County v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Ross Stewart is pushing for a first Ross County start in 2020 after returning from a hamstring injury off the bench against Motherwell in midweek. Midfielder Ross Draper was a late call-off at Fir Park while Joe Chalmers (ankle) is pushing for a return.

Rangers captain James Tavernier is a doubt after picking up a knock in the shock defeat by Hamilton. Filip Helander and Matt Polster have returned to training but only the latter has a chance of playing. Scott Arfield remains out with a hamstring injury.

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "Although Rangers' woes in domestic football are well documented, we would still probably rather have their problems than ours."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "When you are at a low point, individually and collectively, we all have to pull our sleeves up and take that heat and that criticism and use it to your advantage."

Did you know? Ross County remain winless against Rangers in eight Scottish Premiership meetings - the only opponent they are yet to beat since they first played in the top flight in 2012.