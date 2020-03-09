Harry Souttar: Fleetwood Town defender wins EFL Young Player of the Month for February

Harry Souttar has started 32 of Fleetwood's 34 League One games this season

"We improve players - that's the reality of it. If I was a young player and had the potential of a League One loan, there are bigger clubs than us out there, but I don't think anyone improves players as well as us."

Those were the words of Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton in January, when it was reported that Stoke City were considering recalling centre-back Harry Souttar from his season-long loan spell at Highbury.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Barton added: "If he went back tomorrow, it's been a fantastic loan for him and both parties should be pleased with how it's played out.

"He's played nearly every game and been first class in everything he's done."

As it turned out, the 21-year-old Australia international remained at Highbury and his fine form has not only helped catapult Fleetwood into promotion contention, but has also earned him individual recognition as the English Football League's Young Player of the Month for February.

"He's created a great culture and he's one of the main reasons I came back," said Souttar, who was also on loan at Fleetwood last season.

"It's obviously nice to be recognised for your performances, but I don't think I can take it as just me. There have been a lot of good performances throughout."

Young Fleetwood defence shines

Souttar has been featuring as part of a three-man defence in recent weeks alongside two more loanees from Everton - Callum Connolly, 22, and 19-year-old Lewis Gibson.

"He's played seven or eight games in professional football and I don't think he's lost yet," said Souttar of Gibson. "He's stepped up and been brilliant since he came in.

"Also the man behind me, (goalkeeper) Alex Cairns has been fantastic, he gives us young lads at the back a little bit of experience.

"We've got a really young back three age-wise in the EFL, but we've got two players in front of us in Paul Coutts and Glenn Whelan - the experience they've got will help us young lads when we're in a bit of trouble or need a bit of advice."

Fleetwood's defence, containing Souttar and Gibson, conceded only four goals in their six games during February

Fleetwood began February sitting 11th in League One but Barton's side made light of a tricky-looking fixture list, taking 16 points from their six games in the month.

Wycombe, Peterborough and Portsmouth were among the teams beaten. Sunderland would have been on that list as well, but for a 97th-minute equaliser that salvaged a point for the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

March has started pretty well, too, with a 1-0 win at faltering Ipswich and a goalless draw with neighbours Blackpool lifting Fleetwood to within three points of second-placed Rotherham.

Souttar told BBC Sport: "We said that if we were serious about getting promotion, those were the kinds of teams we'd have to get points off.

"There's still a long way to go. We've done nothing yet, there are 10-plus teams who can still get in the play-offs and even automatic promotion this season.

"Last year we kind of tailed off, but this year we've put ourselves right amongst it and given ourselves an opportunity."

For Fleetwood, a club playing in the ninth tier as recently as the 2004-05 season, Championship football is now a realistic possibility.

Socceroos selection

Aside from his club ambitions, Souttar is also hoping to further his international prospects in the coming months.

He was born in Aberdeen and his brother John, who plays for Hearts, has been capped three times by Scotland.

Their mother is Australian and Harry, who played for Scotland at youth level, accepted a call-up from the Socceroos last year.

He says he "received some criticism" for that decision, but insists his family are happy and proud to see him wearing green and gold.

Souttar scored twice in both of his first two international appearances against Nepal and Chinese Taipei in October.

More qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup are to come in March and June, followed by the Olympics in Tokyo - an event Souttar says he would love to be involved in if selected.

Harry Souttar's form has helped lift Fleetwood to within goal difference of a League One play-off place

