Irish Cup semi-final between Ballymena United and Coleraine live on BBC TV and online

Oran Kearney greets David Jeffrey before the Premiership encounter between Coleraine and Ballymena United on Boxing Day
Managers Oran Kearney and David Jeffrey will be in opposition in the televised Irish Cup semi-final

The Irish Cup semi-final between Ballymena United and Coleraine at the Oval on 27 March will be live on BBC TV and online.

The second semi-final between Cliftonville and Glentoran will take place at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Tuesday, 7 April.

This season's final will be played at Windsor Park on Saturday, 2 May.

Glentoran knocked out cup holders Crusaders last Saturday as they clinched a 2-1 quarter-final victory.

