Tottenham v Man Utd: Choose your combined XI

Manchester United make their first trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday and it could cause some tension between Aitch and AJ Tracey.

The British rappers recently collaborated to produce their latest single Rain but there is sure to be plenty of banter flying around before the big Premier League clash.

That's because Aitch supports his local club Manchester United while Londoner AJ is a Tottenham fan.

The two sides are battling it out to clinch qualification for next season's Champions League and the famous fans caught up for Thursday's MOTDx, on BBC Two at 19:00 GMT, to select a combined XI.

Here they explain some of their key choices, and you can also have a go at selecting your own team below and share it on social media.

(Small disclaimer: AJ and Aitch got together to select their team before Bruno Fernandes started running Manchester United's midfield, hence his omission)

Who joins Alderweireld and Shaw in defence?

Aitch: "I think we should go with either Phil Jones or Harry Maguire as the other centre-back. A good, tough English defender at the back."

AJ: "No I'd take Japhet Tanganga to be honest. Tanganga is a beast. We'll use United's right-backs. We'll take Wan Bissaka and Tanganga. That's a youthful back four."

Lingard in midfield?

Aitch: "I think Jesse Lingard needs to be in there somewhere. If not in the middle then he needs be on the wing."

AJ: "Sorry Lingard, but no way. There is no way. Pogba we can both agree is going straight in it. But apart from Pogba, I'm sorry, all of our midfielders are better than yours. That's my opinion. I've got to say Dele Alli."

Pogba, Alli, and...

Aitch: "I've always had faith and belief in Nemanja Matic. I just think he's solid, you can't go wrong. Pogba and Dele are going to be up scoring goals so we need someone to hold."

AJ: "I'd put Giovani lo Celso or Tanguy Ndombele there but if we're talking defensive wise, you have a point. Matic is solid defensively. Dele and Pogba can both attack so having three attacking midfielders doesn't really make sense."

Martial or Rashford?

Aitch: "I've got a little soft spot for Anthony Martial, he's strong - you know he can hold it down. But Marcus Rashford's local, he's from Wythenshawe. I need him there."

AJ: "Both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are definitely there, no discussion. The foot is down. I promise you the people watching this will have something to say if you think Martial or Rashford are better than Son. Son is a baller. I'd have Kane, Son and Martial."

Finally - which manager?

Aitch: "We've got to put Jose Mourinho because he's already dealt with everyone there; there are no new relationships. Chemistry wise, we'll pick Mourinho."