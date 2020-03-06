Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace manager signs one-year extension to deal

Manager Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension at Crystal Palace that would see him remain at the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 72-year-old took charge of the Eagles in September of the 2017-18 season and helped the side avoid relegation.

He said: "I'm delighted that the club and I have reached agreement.

"I'm proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed."

